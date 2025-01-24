Could Russell Wilson Be Short-Term Answer For Raiders, Pete Carroll?
Pete Carroll, Super Bowl-winning coach, is set to be head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, per reports.
Russell Wilson, Super Bowl-winning quarterback for Carroll, is likely to be on the market after one year with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Could it be?
The Raiders brought on Carroll to infuse the franchise with stability and continuity -- he is the fifth head coach of the Silver and Black since 2021. Minority owner Tom Brady had a huge hand in bringing the veteran, winning coach to the desert; Brady wanted experience.
Could the Raiders new GM John Spytek make a phone call to Wilson? Spytek and Brady, connected from their playing days at Michigan and professional, Super Bowl-winning relationship in Tampa Bay, are on the same wavelength.
Stability, stability, stability.
The Raiders need a quarterback; Aidan O'Connell has been serviceable, but whether or not he is NFL starting quarterback caliber is to be determined -- and the Raiders are done waiting.
Wilson and Carroll won a Super Bowl together and were a bad play-call away from winning a second. They collected numerous NFC West titles, won more than a few playoff games, and were one of the premier quarterback-coach duos of the 2010s, if only behind Brady and Bill Belichick.
It was Carroll who drafted Wilson out of Wisconsin and developed the relatively unheralded quarterback prospect into a future Hall of Famer. Under Carroll, Wilson was 104-53-1, with over 37,000 passing yards and nearly 300 touchdowns. He was also his most efficient.
Without Carroll, Wilson has struggled -- though he showed signs of life with the Steelers in 2024, plenty to remain an NFL starting quarterback with the right play-calling and coaching.
Without Wilson, Carroll struggled, going 19-16 in the two seasons he was without the catalyst to his 2014 Super Bowl title.
Las Vegas Raiders On SI is not reporting that the two would recreate the same success in the desert as they did in Seattle. However, Wilson's presence would give stability to the quarterback position, something that has been sorely lacking.
The Raiders have plenty of cap space ($95.6 million in 2025, per Spotrac) and with Wilson, they don't have to take a risk in the NFL Draft, rather continue to build a strong foundation for the future. If they get a quarterback in 2025 or even 2026, Wilson could serve as a bridge while that investment can sit and learn.
