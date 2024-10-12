Critical Piece of the Raiders' Defense Could Return Soon
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the season with high hopes for its defense as they returned nearly every starter from last year’s unit.
However, the defense has been a shell of itself over the last few weeks. Numerous injuries have crippled the unit just a few short weeks into the season.
The Raiders’ defense has struggled over the last few weeks as multiple starters have gone down with an injury. One of those players is linebacker Divine Deablo who is undoubtedly one of the best players on the Raiders defense.
Deablo converted from defensive back to linebacker and gives the Raiders defense an option at linebacker who is physical enough to play the position but also quick and fast enough to run with nearly any player he would have to defend.
Opposing teams know how much of an asset Deablo is, as the teams the Raiders faced in his absence routinely attacked his replacements over the last few weeks. Raiders coach Antonio Pierce credited Deablo with improving over time.
"I mean, it’s his fourth year starting and playing and he's getting better, he's been getting better each and every week," Pierce said. "And then you're throwing out younger players, Luke Masterson at first, and then Tommy [Eichenberg].”
The Raiders recently opened the 21-day return window for Deablo and are eager for his return to the lineup. Pierce noted how much of an impact Deablo’s return is for many members on the defense, specifically fellow linebacker, Robert Spillane.
The duo of Spillane and Deablo should help make up for some of the talent and experience lost with the injuries to other members of the Raiders defense. Pierce noted how much Spillane and Deablo feed off each other, which should only help the defense improve even more after Deablo’s return.
“But obviously, you get somebody like Spill [Robert Spillane], they're comfortable with one another,” Pierce said. “I said that back in training camp, when you have continuity and playing, and you got a feeling for your guy next to you, your fellow linebacker, that makes it a lot easier.
“And then, also, he takes a little bit off a Spill, right? Just from a vocal standpoint, a mental standpoint, you don't have to worry about telling him what to do like you would do with a rookie. So I think all that helps. And like I said, [Divine] Diablo, we're excited to get him back. He's healthy, running around, excited to see him play."
Deablo’s return cannot be understated, as the Raiders defense is a completely different unit and unquestionably worse unit him. There is no other linebacker on the Raiders defense that does what Deablo can do. The Silver and Black hope his return sparks a turnaround for the defense.
