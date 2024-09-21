Crosby on Raiders TE Bowers Rookie Season So Far: 'It's Crazy'
The Las Vegas Raiders are 1-1 after the first two games of the season, and they are hoping to win a second consecutive game against the Carolina Panthers at home tomorrow.
One of the biggest reasons the Raiders have been successful to start the year has been the play of rookie tight end Brock Bowers.
Bowers was billed as one of the best tight end prospects to enter the NFL Draft in recent memory, and he has delivered on all those promises thus far.
Bowers leads all tight ends in receptions, yards, and first downs. He has 15 receptions for 156 yards, eight going for first downs. He has been everything the Raiders hoped he would be and more.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby, the team’s best player and emotional leader, had many good things to say about his young teammate.
Crosby spoke highly of Bowers on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush."
“It’s crazy,” he said. “It’s crazy. You don’t see rookies typically come in and have such an impact, but with Brock, I say it confidently, and I bet everybody in the building will say the same thing: nobody is surprised. He shows up every day, doesn’t say much, puts his head down, works his a-- off, and doesn’t drop the f---ing football, and he’s always open. I don’t mean this exaggerating at all, I don’t think I’ve ever seen him drop a football. I’m dead serious. In practice, I never see him drop the football. I know I’m not watching him all the time; I’ve never seen him turn and drop the m-----f-----. The way he catches in traffic, he catches it open, he’s like that. He’s like that, bro.”
Crosby compared Bowers to a bigger version of former Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.
Bowers has already made a significant impact in the Raiders’ passing game. His 78.4 grade from Pro Football Focus is the second-highest grade among all tight ends in the NFL.
Although the Raiders already had Michael Mayer on the roster, they added a dynamic tight end to pair the two. That decision from General Manager Tom Telesco is already paying off.
Click here to watch the full episode of Crosby’s podcast.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.