Crosby: Raiders TE Brock Bowers is a 'Problem'
The Las Vegas Raiders struck gold when they selected tight end Brock Bowers with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Through five games, Bowers has caught 28 passes for 313 yards and a touchdown. He caught his first career touchdown against the Denver Broncos on a 57-yard catch and run.
If Bowers continues at this pace, he will finish the season with 95 catches for 1,064 yards and three touchdowns. That would be just short of Mike Ditka’s rookie tight end receiving yard record of 1,076 yards.
Nonetheless, that would be an impressive rookie season.
Bowers’ season is catching eyes all across the league, including his own teammates.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby has praised Bowers at any chance he has gotten.
On the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush," Crosby crowned Bowers the "Dawg of the Day."
Here’s what Crosby said about Bowers:
“This dude Brock Bowers is a problem,” he said. “He’s a problem. The dude had eight catches for 97 yards, and he dunked on somebody’s head and scored a touchdown on the first drive of the game. This dude, he’s different. That’s the only way I can describe it. The first day when I saw him run around and catch the ball, I’m not going to say, ‘Yeah, I was the one who called that.’ I think a lot of people expected him to be good, but I’ve seen it close up from the jump. He’s a different animal, and he’s getting better week by week. So, this dude has been nothing but consistent the whole entire year, and he’s only going to keep getting better, so we have to give our respect to our Dawg of the Day, Georgia Bulldog, Brock Bowers.”
Even though the Raiders already had tight end Michael Mayer on the roster, they saw an extremely talented offensive weapon on the board and doubled down at that position. That move has paid off, as Bowers has become a nearly unstoppable force for this Raiders’ offense.
Not everything has gone well for the Raiders this season, but Bowers has provided a spark of positivity for Raider Nation.
