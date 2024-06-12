Davante Adams Benefiting From Knowing Luke Getsy's Offense
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is in the midset of a much different offseason than he had with the Silver and Black the past two years.
Adams is back playing under Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, whom Adams knew from their time together with the Green Bay Packers.
For most of the Raiders' offense, the transition, of course, is not as easy as it is for Adams. But that's why the team is out there this week for mandatory minicamp.
"I mean, what is that called out there that we just did?" Adams said on Wednesday. "[Practice]. That's it right? This is the opportunity to get all of that stuff ironed out. It's going to be a lot of mistakes, it's going to be mistakes made during the season. But this time of the year gives us an opportunity to get ahead of it and learn the system.
"Thankfully, I've been in this system for a long time, so 90% of these calls, they're coming through and I know what to do right away without even getting in my book, for real. So, it's a learning process for everybody getting comfortable with it. The same thing happened with the last offense when we were here. Trying to just figure out things change on motions, getting lined up, it's different formations, you might hear some things that were similar to what you had before, getting that out of your mind, kind of unlearning some stuff as a part of the process. So, we're just going to keep working. That's all that is. It's the second day of mandatory minicamp, so we got a lot of time, we just got to make a good use of our time."
Knowing this offense helps Adams in his role as a leader as well.
"Naturally, when I got here, I was leading the men when I first was learning Josh's [McDaniels] offense, but as far as being able to get out there and tell somebody what to do, I didn't even know what to do for the first however long," Adams said. "So, you got to kind of establish yourself on the field and get some credibility, I guess. I guess I don't know if credibility is the right word because I think I have that, or had that coming here, but definitely now knowing it, it gives me definitely a little bit more of an edge to where I can not just sit there and have my head in the book writing the whole time."
Getsy spent two seasons as Adams' wide receivers coach in Green Bay. He also served as the Packers' offensive quality control coach, quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator during his time with the club.