Davante Adams' Fellow 'Receiver' Star Looked Up to Raiders WR
Netflix's docuseries, "Receiver" got football fans in the spirit for the upcoming NFL season by highlighting a day-in-the-life of Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle.
Adams, Jefferson, St. Brown and Kittle recently got together for a sit-down, where they all interviewed one another.
Jefferson asked everyone who they modeled their game after. St. Brown, the youngest, went first.
"I watched Tae, big fan of Tae," St. Brown said. "My brother was in Green Bay, so I watched a lot of his tape."
St. Brown's brother, Equanimeous St. Brown, was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He would play three seasons as Adams' teammate in Green Bay.
Amon-Ra went on to name other receivers he looked up to, including Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen, Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Julio Jones, Antonio Brown and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Amon-Ra said Adams' idols were likely older, to which Adams replied, "You love calling me old for some reason."
Even so, St. Brown was right.
"When I really got into it, some of the guys that I started watching -- Santana Moss -- like some of them dudes that really had routes," Adams said. "And then dudes like Calvin [Johnson], Dez [Brant]. Dez was another dude because I just loved that dog that he had going up and snatching the ball away from people, the swag that he played with. Always loved the 'X' [arm motion] and all that.
"But it's funny, Keenan was like my idol when I was in college watching receivers like just a little bit ahead of me age-wise, and then now, it reverted back to me, watching dudes younger than me. So, funny how that works."
Adams is one of the oldest receivers in the league now but is still just as good as any of them.
The 31-year-old wideout enters his 11th NFL season and third with the Raiders.
