3 Raiders Who Must Have a Productive Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders plan to give Klint Kubiak everything he needs to start his tenure strong. One of those things will depend on new players, some will depend on players already on the roster.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have a pivotal few weeks ahead, with the NFL Draft and offseason workout programs not too far away. Las Vegas has several players they need to have a productive offseason in order for 2026 to be a success.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

WR Jack Bech

Bech was one of the many rookies who were brought along slowly in 2025. Overall, most of the Raiders' 2025 rookie class was kept off the field for much of the season by Pete Carroll's coaching staff. Still, there were things those players could have improved at, especially Jack Bech.

Last offseason, the Raiders used a second-round pick on Bech, believing he would be a significant contributor moving forward. However, because of reasons inside and outside of his control, Bech was not able to develop quickly enough to make a true impact for essentially his entire rookie season.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) before playing against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Plenty of players make significant jumps between their first and second seasons in the National Football League. Bech will enter the 2026 season in a significantly better situation than the one he walked into, from the coaching staff to the expected arrival of Fernando Mendoza.

If Bech is able to take a reasonable step forward this offseason, he will help jumpstart the Raiders' offense. If he does not, he will enter his third season in the league, the 2027 season, with legitimate questions surrounding his future with the team. This offseason is his chance to solidify himself.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) reacts after catching a pass against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

OL Jackson Powers-Johnson

Powers-Johnson's talent is not in question, nor has it been since the Raiders drafted him two offseasons ago. However, after missing much of last season and a rocky relationship with Carroll's coaching staff, the Raiders need Powers-Johnson to not only return to form, but surpass it.

The third-year offensive lineman entered last season expecting to stake his claim as one of the best up-and-coming offensive linemen in the league. Much like everything else for the Raiders in 2025, those hopes quickly went down the drain, as an offseason drama spilled into the regular season.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Las Vegas needs Powers-Johnson to remain healthy and improve his game now that he is focusing solely on playing guard. They need Powers-Johnson to the potential that everyone knows he has. If he does that, on the other side of Tyler Linderbaum, the Raiders' offense will significantly improve.

Powers-Johnson is still on his rookie contract, affordably keeping him with the Raiders for several more years. The Raiders plan to continue investing in the line over the next few years to protect Mendoza. He has a chance to make an impact and a lot of money, starting this offseason.

Jun 11, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) runs through a drill during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

CB Darien Porter

The Raiders are banking heavily on Porter's continued development, as he will be one of the top cornerbacks on Las Vegas' defense. However, they not only need him to develop more this offseason because of his rank in the group, but they also need him to develop further because they lack depth.

Las Vegas' group of cornerbacks is bare behind Eric Stokes and Porter. The addition of Taron Johnson may help, but that remains to be seen. Kyu Blu Kelly is recovering from a major injury. Las Vegas has barely addressed one of the league's worst groups of cornerbacks.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) makes a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

If the Raiders do not add more legitimate talent at cornerback, and anything happens to Porter, they are in trouble.