Davante Adams Situation Won't Hurt Raiders
This week has been, for lack of a better word, crazy for the Las Vegas Raiders and Raider Nation.
The fans have mixed reactions to the whole Davante Adams situation -- "Why does he want to be traded?" "Will our Raiders be ready to play on Sunday?" All good and valid questions. But these are questions that will get answered when this situation gets resolved, and it will likely be soon.
The Raiders will still have to move forward and set their focus solely on their Week 5 meeting with the Denver Broncos. We saw last week that the Raiders got the win with the "next-man-up mentality." This week, they will need to do the same if they want to continue their winning streak against the Broncos in Mile High.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Ezekiel Trezevant discussed the Adams situation on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I think it is going to galvanize the team," Carpenter said. "Now, it needs to get resolved. And if I am the Raiders, I am going to play hardball. And when we deep dive into it, I think people will have a great understanding of why. I think they need to get the best deal for them. He does not have a not trade, deal with it. I do not think their concern needs to be for Davante, it needs to be for the Raiders. But I do not see this as hurting the team at all. I think it galvanizes it.
"I agree with you," Trezevant said. " ... In a general sense, both sides kind of get what I feel like they want. ... So, with this all going down the way it goes, the Raiders get something back in return for Davante. ... Everybody wins. ... I think what the team needs is a second and a third consecutive game of having success on offense without Davante out there. I think if they could stack a couple of wins and they see, 'Hey, we can do it without Davante, and we did not just do it against the Browns.' I think they are only going to build off that. I think a lot of those younger guys are going to say, this is our chance to show what we could do. And that goes not only for the wide receiver position but defensive end, safety, and all the other positions we have injuries at. I think the young guys are ready, and I think this is going to be a rallying cry for them."
