Davante Adams Would Love to Have Legendary NFL QB Play For the Raiders
Even after having been retired for a full season, people still love to talk about Tom Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, potentially coming out of retirement.
He did it once. Why not again?
Despite being 46 years old, if you ask just about any receiver in the league, they would likely welcome Brady to their team with open arms, without any hesitation.
Such is the case for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.
"Tom knows how I feel about him, man," Adams said when he joined NFL legend Shannon Sharpe's podcast, "Club Shay Shay," this week. "And the other thing is, I think I would be the first person to play with Tom and Aaron [Rodgers]. So, that would be pretty cool. And I mean, he's getting older, but I mean, he's got to still be able to throw it better than half these dudes in the league at this point."
Adams spent eight years with Rodgers in Green Bay, where the two became one of the most dominant QB-WR tandems in the game.
Imagining the six-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver catching passes from Brady almost seems unfathomable.
Brady is still working to become a part owner of the Raiders, an endeavor that has lasted for over a year now. Fans have enjoyed speculating that the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback could come out of retirement and play for the Silver and Black, but that just doesn't seem likely.
Regardless, it is fun to think about what a duo of Brady and Adams could look like.
