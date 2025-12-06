Why the Raiders Believe in Interim OC Greg Olson

The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to identify and correct a mistake has already been on display by the Raiders' coaching staff this season. The Raiders' season continues to trend in the wrong direction after losing 10 out of their last 11 games. They need all the help they can get.

Specifically, the Raiders need to score more points. They rank near the bottom of the National Football League in average points per game.

Olson Returns

After weeks in which the Raiders ' offense failed to muster even a glimmer of hope against any opponent, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll was forced to make a decision. Las Vegas moved on from Chip Kelly as their offensive coordinator and handed the reins to Greg Olson.

Las Vegas still lost in Olson's first game, calling the plays. However, the offense at least looked like a unit that had an idea of what they were trying to do. That was not always the case under Kelly. On Friday, Carroll noted how challenging Olson's first week was.

"Yeah, the first week was just drinking from a fire hose. I mean, there's so many things that he was trying to get organized and get ready and connect with the coaches and the players in the meetings and all of the things. It's hard to imagine, all of a sudden, being thrusted into that. He does have some background,” Carroll said.

“He's seen it before, and he knows how to get that done. I thought he did a really good job last week of just connecting kind of the feeling of how we move forward. This week, the next couple weeks, will really be a way better indicator of what we're doing and how we're doing things and how we'd like to try to grow with the guys that we have and draw from the coaches and the players to make that happen."

The Raiders' offense looks to take another step forward this Sunday. However, they will have to do so against a Broncos team that is one of the best in the league. Denver's defense gave the Raiders' offense fits when Kelly called the plays. Las Vegas hopes things will be different under Olson.

Las Vegas' offense will still likely have several issues on Sunday that the Broncos will take advantage of. So, it is critical to have realistic expectations for Olson and Las Vegas' offense on Sunday and moving forward throughout the rest of the season.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks the sideline in a game between the Raiders and the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Catch all of your stories related to the dRaiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.