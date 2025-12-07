How Raiders' Geno Smith Is Navigating Turbulent Season

The Las Vegas Raiders must find a way to pull themselves up by their bootstraps. A win against the Denver Broncos would go a long way towards that happening. However, for that to happen, the Raiders must overcome several hurdles over the next five weeks.

Smith Making the Most of the Situation

Earlier this week, Smith explained that it is up to him to make the most of the Raiders.' situation along the offensive line, regardless of who is on the field. That will be easier said than done, as the Raiders has one of the worst offensive lines in the National Football League.

"I mean, that's the situation. I try my best to go out there and make it happen, no matter who's out there. Obviously, we lost Kolton [Miller] early in the year, that's a big part of our offensive line, but I thought guys have stepped up and done their best to make it work,” Smith said.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“The coaches, they control a lot of that stuff, but for me, I've got to lead the troops, lead the guys that are on the field. Obviously, with O-line, you want that continuity. You want guys to be able to play alongside each other for a long time, but that hasn't been the case, and so there's no crying about it. You got to go out there and make it happen."

Smith noted that he expects another challenging game against the Broncos. Denver's defense is sure to test the Raiders' offensive line, which has struggled the entire season. The injuries the Raiders have sustained have made life extremely difficult this season for Smith and others.

Smith knows Las Vegas has to bring its A game against the Broncos to have a chance. The Broncos undoubtedly have the better roster, but anything can happen on any given Sunday. Smith of all people knows this. Smith and the Raiders' offense must play well.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

“Yeah, they're pretty stout up front. Obviously, the amount of sacks they got on the year, and just overall where they rank. A really good defense. They got players on every level. They play sound, they play together. I thought we fared pretty well against them,” Smith said.

“Obviously moved the ball decently but didn't score enough points in our previous game. And so, that's the challenge for this week. How many points can we score. How can we find ways to stay on the field, help our defense out, move the ball and obviously finish in the red zone.”

