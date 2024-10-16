DJ Glaze's Performance Sunday Proves the Raiders Did Not Reach in the Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders entered this year’s NFL Draft desperately needing to add help along the offensive line, as the unit was nearly empty heading into the draft.
Raiders general manager Tom Telesco used multiple picks to address the offensive line, using the team’s second and third-round picks on offensive linemen.
Many draft experts felt that the Raiders reached by drafting tackle DJ Glaze in the third round of the Draft. However, the Raiders were confident in their ability to coach up Glaze, who would undoubtedly be a work in progress upon entering the league.
After an injury to starting tackle Thayer Munford Jr. happened early in the season, Glaze stepped in to fill the void. While it was a gradual process, Glaze has continued to grow into his own over the first few weeks of the season. Sunday, when the Raiders faced the Pittsburgh Steelers, Glaze got his first significant test of the season against one of the best defensive ends in the league, T.J. Watt.
Glaze and the Raiders held Watt to zero quarterback pressures and zero sacks on the game. It was the first time in years Watt was held without a pressure for an entire game.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce noted that while the rookie offensive lineman has had a few penalties, he has played well otherwise.
"[TJ] Watt is a special player,” Pierce said. “And we've now seen DJ [Glaze] in there for three weeks in a row now, and I don't think he's given up a sack. I know he had penalties last week, but to watch what he did in the passing game, especially against Watt.
“We've talked about him even when he was going against Maxx [Crosby] and these guys in training camp, his ability to stay in front of people and use his hands. I mean, he's really light on his feet, really good athlete. And now, yeah, did we chip and do some things to help, of course. He's a rookie going against an All-Pro, one of the best in the game. But I thought throughout the body of work was really, I mean, he has a bright future for us if he can keep that going."
The Raiders’s roster still has plenty of work that needs to be done to it. However, the roster also has pieces that the Raiders can build around, as they move into the future. It is still early in his career, but, so far, it appears Glaze could potentially be one of those pieces.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE