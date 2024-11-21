Does Former Raiders Star Regret Leaving?
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had a season to remember thus far, but one team that has caught the media's attention during the week has been the New York Jets. The Jet's general manager just got fired, given the production the team has had this season, but one more he made before getting the axe was bringing in Davante Adams.
Adams got traded from the Raiders back in October for a conditional third-round pick in the 2025 draft. While the Raiders season during Adams's time with the team this year wasn't going well, his tenure with the Jets has not gotten any better, and the Raiders have not improved with his absence.
in the three games this season for the Raiders, Adams recorded 209 receiving yards in 18 receptions. Since joining the Jets, Adams has played in five games and has only put up 278 receiving yards in 26 completions. Fans have taken to social media to give their opinions on Adam's performance with the Jets before general manager Joe Douglas got the axe.
Adams joined Kay Adams on "Up and Adams" and was shocked, but at the same time was not by the decision to fire Douglas.
"It's surprising but it's not," Adams said. "When games aren't being won and things don't look the way they were intended to look, something's gotta change."
The idea of Adams reuniting with quarterback Aaron Rogers in New York to relive the glory days seemed like an idea the Jets wanted to bring into their franchise. But it was only that, an idea. Yet Adams has no regrets coming to the Jets, he told Adams.
"Hind sights always 20/20. You can sit here and look at it now and say, 'Oh, I could have maybe stayed there (Raiders), would have been more comfortable, wouldn't have to move,' but for me, it's about going with my gut," Adams said. "We're talking about playing with Aaron Rogers here. This isn't like taking some crazy gamble with some rookie that's unproven."
With current speculations of Rogers not returning to the Jets next season, or let alone football, Adams has yet to see the greener grass in New York as it was in Las Vegas.
