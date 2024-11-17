Raiders Fans Sound Off on Social Media After 6th Straight Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders returned to action against the Miami Dolphins after having their bye week in Week 10. While some fans were happy to see the team back on the field, other fans were praying for their downfall to secure better draft placement.
One player that the fans loved to see return to the field, in particular, was Maxx Crosby. Crosby has been a shining light for this Raiders squad, going into the game with 17 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 8.5 stuffs
Crosby had just picked up where he left off and healed up nicely from an ankle injury that he had been dealing with in the games leading into the bye week. The first half of the Raiders Dolphins game went by quickly, with the Dolphins leading 10-6.
The Raiders were held to only two field goals in the first half after fans believed the team and quarterback Gardner Minshew II would have been able to move the football better in the red zone.
Minshew was able to get the team back into the game when passing a touchdown to Brock Bowers. Bowers showed out again for the Raiders. He and Crosby are among the favorite players the Raiders squad has for the future, even after Bowers did a Donald Trump dance in the end zone.
Fans had shown their feelings towards Minshew all season long up until the game today. Many have had mixed emotions about the success and lack of success Minshew has had. Minshew did keep the Raiders in the game with his second touchdown pass to get the Raiders within one score of the Dolphins with under five minutes left in the game.
Heading into the do-or-die moments of the game, when the Dolphins got possession back after the Raiders' second touchdown, the Raiders hadn't up until that point caused a turnover or a Dolphins punt. One fan said this about the production of the Raiders defensive line.
The Raiders defense was unable to make big-time stops all game against the Dolphins. The Dolphins outscored the Raiders in every offensive category and saw crucial errors such as leaving wide receivers wide-open, no pun intended.
In an attempt after the game turned into a two-possession game, Minshew made his first mistake on the day, throwing an interception. Fans were unphased by the result of the play, referencing the "tanking" talk.
The Raiders will head back to Las Vegas to face off against the Denver Broncos, looking to end the losing streak in Week 12.
