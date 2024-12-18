Does it Make Sense for Raiders' Mattison to Return?
The Las Vegas Raiders may have an issue for the future of their running game, mainly if players can stay healthy. But as Sincere McCormick has emerged as a young running back who could be reliable for the future, does it make sense for the Raiders to bring back veteran Alexander Mattison?
Mattison joined the Raiders earlier this season and signed a one-year contract with Las Vegas. But looking into the depth chart that ESPN and the Raiders both provide, Mattison's abilities may be asked to return next season.
In the year, Mattison has also dealt with injury, a common theme for this Raiders squad, but when he has played, he's been a leader. Leading the team in rushing yards this season with 341 in 104 carries, there is much improvement to be made for the Raiders running game.
The Raider's average rushing number per game sits at the bottom of all the NFL, as they average 78.1 rushing yards per game. Mattison's 341 rushing yards equals 22.5% of the team's total of 1,422 on the season.
Mattison has experienced a down year compared to the numbers he put up with the Minnesota Vikings in his first five seasons in the league, but him being around the average age that this Raiders team holds, it may make sense for him to return.
Ameer Abdullah has also been a veteran on the squad, but his 31-year-old age may lead the Raiders to look elsewhere when it means coming to a veteran presence on the team. Mattison could easily slide into a veteran or leader role for McCormick as he develops.
Either Mattison gets another year in Las Vegas, or he becomes a backup running back for another franchise, and it may be the case that the Raiders will blow up the team this year and start fresh in 2025.
Not one huge statistic has jumped off the page for any of the Raider's offensive or defensive categories, and the front office may just focus on their draft to rebuild their franchise, rather than keeping experienced players around to help out the cause.
