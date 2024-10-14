Does the NFL Need to Add more Technology to the Game?
We are seeing technology take over in every sport there is.
Any way to get it right and not wrong is the point they want to get in the world of sports. And there are certainly different opinions.
Some want the human eye to be taken out. And others want to keep it. Human error has also been around in the world of sports. But every day, we are seeing less and less of it.
Now the NFL is thinking of advancing its game by using technology to replace the chain gang, mark measuring first down, and much more. The one argument people could make with this, now with all the video reviews and camera angles, is that officials are still getting calls wrong. So, will trying to get it perfect cause a negative effect on the game of football?
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and the Spun's Matt Hladik talked about the NFL adding more technology on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Wimbledon announces they are coming out with a new microchip on the balls to call if the ball is in or out," Carpenter said. "There are a lot of people in the NFL talking about the potential of that being the chain gang. If a ball is in or out for a touchdown. What would you think of the NFL eliminating the human element and going more digital in that way?
"I think that I am okay with keeping the human element there as another system of kind of check and balances," Hladik said. "As a way to maybe at least mark where the down and distance is on the sidelines. For fans can see. I do not know what needs to be digitized. But I do think that having some type of stronger GPS tracking system more accurate makes sense. It is crazy when you think about some plays where the measurement goes on the amount of money that is exchanged with bets and the number of things that are riding on these plays in these games. There has to be a more accurate way of doing things and a more precise way of doing things in 2024 and beyond."
