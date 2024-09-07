DT Christian Wilkins, Raiders Defense Eager to Start the Season
Most of the attention surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason has centered around the potential of its defense this upcoming season.
After Raiders general manager Tom Telesco added former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins early in free agency, it seems the Raiders have one of the better defensive lines in the National Football League on a defense that is entering its third season under Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham.
Graham and Coach Antonio Pierce guided the Raiders' defense to new heights over the final nine games of last season and hope to build on that success this upcoming season. It was a long offseason, filled with new faces and new coaches. This has led to excitement and anticipation for the forthcoming season, as the Silver and Black aim to prove many doubters wrong about how good this Raiders team can be.
Wilkins, who was recently voted as one of the best defensive tackles in the league, said the first game of the regular season is an exciting time for everyone involved, regardless of how long they have been in the league. He is excited for the opportunity to play for one of the most storied franchises in NFL history and for the chance to see how the Raiders compare to other teams around the league.
"Week 1 is great for so many reasons, just really finally coming together as a team,” Wilkins said. “You got your full roster, things like that. You've been battling all training camp. Now you got to kind of -- I was joking with the O-linemen, you kind of turn the page like, 'Alright guys, we're friends now. I love you guys. Let's go. We're actually teammates now. Let’s have some fun.'
“Just the intensity of game one, it's exciting for a lot of different reasons: a divisional game, divisional opponent, my first official game as a Raider, my first division game. So, there's just a lot to be excited about and just to kind of start the 2024 season out the right way as a team. We'll learn a lot about ourselves and about our opponent and just the rest of the league as well."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.