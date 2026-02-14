Kubiaks' First Raiders Priority is Clear

The Las Vegas Raiders took one of the best head coaching candidates off the market when they hired Klint Kubiak to be the next head of their franchise. They haven't had a household name as a head coach since John Gruden, so the hope in Las Vegas is that Kubiak can last a long time with the organization.

He's inheriting a roster that has over $80 million in cap space, the first overall pick, and two young offensive weapons. A lot of the Raiders' success in 2026 will be dependent on the decisions he makes this offseason. Which decision is the most important that he has to make?

Fixing Their Offensive Line

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mason Cameron writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article identifying landing spots for some of the top interior offensive linemen ahead of free agency. The Raiders had one of the weakest offensive lines in the league last season, which helps explain Ashton Jeanty's poor rookie season.

The Raiders have the second most cap space in the league, just behind the Tennessee Titans, and the expectation is that Kubiak will use a good chunk of it on fixing their offensive line. Cameron links veteran offensive line Isaac Seumalo as one of the best fits for the Raiders.

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"Seumalo’s skill set pairs well with that mentality. The 32-year-old guard has been excellent throughout his career with the Eagles and Steelers. During his three seasons in Pittsburgh, Seumalo showcased his talent as a run blocker in gap (82nd percentile) and zone (92nd percentile) concepts", said Cameron.

The Raiders didn't play the rookie offensive lineman John Spytek had helped draft until late into the season, but bringing in Seumalo would be excellent for their development. He made the Pro Bowl last season and has been a cornerstone of the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line since he arrived there in 2023.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo warms up foe a game against the Indianapolis Colts.at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

"But where he really sets himself apart is through his ability to sell the run out of play action without overextending, having generated the fourth-highest play-action PFF pass-blocking grade (87.8) among guards over the past three seasons".

He's a huge help in faking out defenses with play-action passes, which is how Pete Carroll wanted to run their offense last season. Unfortunately, they didn't have the offensive lineman or wide receivers to fake anyone out, so it led to turnovers or sacks the majority of times it was called.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A big part of Sam Darnold's career revitalization has been his accuracy on deep balls off of play action. Kubiak is a big fan of sprinkling in rushes and pass plays interchangeably, which causes even more confusion amongst the defense as to what they're going to call.

Fernando Mendoza being the first overall pick feels like a foregone possibility, unless a team submits a trade package they can't refuse. His accuracy downfield is superb, and if Kubiak can get the right offensive lineman in the building to block for him, the offense of the Seattle Seahawks can start to form itself in Las Vegas. Their style of offense won them a Super Bowl, so that should be extremely encouraging for Raider Nation.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As much as an improved offensive line will help Jeanty break out in his second season, it's also going to help Mendoza avoid a rookie season like Cam Ward's. He's still going to be making mistakes because the speed at which the NFL is played is much different than that in college, but adequate blocking up front grants him those crucial extra seconds that could be the difference between a turnover and a touchdown.

Kubiak's decisions on their offensive line go beyond what personnel he wants to bring in, but it's about writing the wrongs of the last coaching staff. I mentioned their hesitation in playing their younger players, but it's also about making sure guys are being played where they're most optimal for the team. Jackson Powers-Johnson had a phenomenal rookie season as a center, but they moved him over to guard, and he was far less effective.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ultimately, Kubiak has all the pieces in place for this unit to turn around. Kolton Miller will return healthier, Powers-Johnson could move back to his original position, and the combination of veterans and the development of their younger players can result in them being middle of the pack, or even a good offensive line in year one.

