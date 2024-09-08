Edgar Bennett to Use Years of Wisdom with Raiders Wide Receivers
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Edgar Bennett heads into the 2024 season campaign with impressive tools around his belt as he gets ready to work. Sharp tools, like star Devonte Adams, tools that are strong, like Jakobi Meyers, tools that are flashy and new, like Tre Tucker. Some tools may be needed depending on the job, like Ramel Keyton, DJ Turner and Tyreik McAllister.
Nevertheless, Bennett has been working with his wide receiver group as he heads into another season coaching the position. Since 2018, Bennett has anchored the Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers and looks to continue bonds and growth with each individual. This year will bring lots of unique opportunities and moments, but something that Bennett and his group is excited about is knowing who the quarterback will be on Sunday in the season opener.
The connection between the quarterback is a crucial one. Understanding the timing and knowing when and where to look for the ball are very small detailed things that are crucial for offensive success. As Head Coach Antonio Pierce and the rest of the staff named Garnder Minshew II the guy, Bennett was able to really lock in and overlook these fine details. Something he has been doing for 32 years since his playing days concluded.
Bennett’s coaching career started back in 2001 when the Green Bay Packers gave him the position of Director of Player Development. As the years went by, he found a new group, running the running back group, since that’s what he had the most experience with during his playing days. Playing seven seasons, five with the Packers and two with the Chicago Bears, Bennett started and won a Super Bowl with the Packers in 1997.
A change was made during his coaching career following his second Super Bowl win, the first as a coach, in 2010 with the Packers as they moved him to coach wide receivers and he has not looked back since.
Bennett has an overall coaching record of 212-158-1 and a Raiders record of 43-56. Those numbers prove that he has been around the game and is an asset to everyone in Raider Nation.
Bennett has one of the most exciting units on this year's Silver and Black squad. There are high expectations to help this team explode and produce points on game days. With a veteran, rising stars and younger players with great potential Raiders fans should know they are in good hands with Bennett overseeing these guys day in and day out.
