Eight Games in, Raiders' Offense Still Hasn't Established an 'Identity'
The Las Vegas Raiders have yet to find an "identity" on offense. Eight games in.
As a result, the team is 2-6, and there continue to be no answers.
The same offensive struggles the Raiders have had throughout the season were as glaring as every in their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The unit continued to rarely find big gains on the ground and began to go away from what had excelled early on.
"Still trying to find our identity [on offense]," said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce on Monday. "We want to run the football, want to be physical up front and win the line of scrimmage -- that didn't happen last night; we got knocked back in critical moments. Not all the time, but in critical moments, especially when down there on the goal line.
"And then just, really execution. Just overall from the team, from the coaching staff, everybody,"
Pierce feels part of this identity search is due to the new offense.
"Last year's team, last season is last year," Pierce said. "Different mentality, different group of players. Staff's different as well. And I think there is a learning curve. ... I don't think any team that's in the National Football Team with a new offensive coordinator and quarterback are just sitting here gelling right now.
"But if you just talk about us, yeah, I want to run the ball, man. I want to be physical. I want to be able to throw the ball down the field to have shots. But all of that has to be tied into down-and-distance, play-calling, execution, eveybody. It's everybody involved. And there's times, and there's good flashes. Again, like look at the first drive -- four games in a row, opening possession, we go down there. So, it's there for the taking, just doing it each and every drive, straightening it to be focused and detailed each and every snap."
Yes, inconsistency at quarterback will often lead to inconsistency everywhere on offense. But as far as adjusting to the "new" offense goes, nearly halfway through the season, that's a problem that should be fixed.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.