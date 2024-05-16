Evaluating Tough Stretches in Raiders' 2024 Season
The Las Vegas Raiders’ 2024 schedule has officially been released.
The Raiders will hope to extend that season into 2025 and reach the postseason for the first time since 2021-22. After a strong finish to the 2023 season, the Silver and Black are looking to carry momentum into this season under Coach Antonio Pierce.
Las Vegas learned who they will play on Wednesday night, and some of their games feature match-ups against some of the toughest teams in the league. Some of those match-ups are all within a few weeks of each other.
Let’s take a look at the toughest stretch of the Raiders’ 2024 season.
The toughest stretch is undoubtedly from Week 7 to Week 11. In fact, our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. projected the Raiders to lose all four games in that stretch.
In Week 7, the Raiders head to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams got their mojo back last season after an injury-riddled 2022. Matthew Stafford is back at quarterback, and they have a healthy Cooper Kupp and budding star Puka Nacua in their receiver room.
The Rams no longer have superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald manning the middle, but they still have a solid defense. This will in no way be an easy game for the Raiders.
After that, in Week 8, the Raiders host the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s the game the Raiders have circled on their schedule – twice. This is their first crack at their bitter rivals.
They get the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, where the Chiefs got the best of them last season. However, the Raiders have the most recent victory in the rivalry. They will look to keep that momentum going when Kansas City comes to town.
Week 9, the Raiders head across the country to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are getting Joe Burrow back, and with him at quarterback, they have one of the most explosive offenses in the league.
The Raiders have one of the strongest defensive units in the NFL, but they will face a true test in the Bengals, especially after two straight games against the Rams and Chiefs.
Thankfully for the Raiders, they get a bye week in Week 10.
In the final game of this difficult stretch, the Raiders once again travel to Hard Rock Stadium for a rematch with the Miami Dolphins. Speaking of explosive offense, the Dolphins feature speed at nearly every position.
The Raiders will have their hands full with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane. Las Vegas will have to wear its track shoes for this game.
This is a stretch of games for the Raiders against some of the best teams in the league. They may not be the teams we see on paper, but they will be tough to face.
Although tough, Pierce will have his squad ready to play in these games, and they will compete on every snap.
