Everything Raiders' QB Gardner Minshew Said Post-Bengals Loss
CINCINNATI, Oh.-- The Las Vegas Raiders were embarrassed by the Cincinnati Bengals 41-17. Now 2-7, the Raiders continue to play in a manner that poses more questions rather than one that finds answers.
Quarterback Gardner Minshew struggled mightily against the Bengals. He sounded off about the performance after the game, and we have the entire press conference right here:
Our Ezekiel Trezevant wrote a complete recap of the game and we have it for you below:
The Las Vegas Raiders’ matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals flashed all of the Raiders’ weaknesses at one point or another during the game. Although the low-scoring affair was the kind of game that plays into the Raiders’ hands, it only works in their favor if their offense can keep up.
While they were able to do so in the first half, the Raiders’ second-half struggles continued.
In many ways, the Raiders’ loss to the Bengals was par for the course. It resembled nearly all of their other losses. It consisted of a lack of a rushing attack, a brutal turnover that gave the other team the ball on a short field, and the Raiders’ offense disappearing for large stretches at a time.
The Raiders’ first offensive drive looked like most of their first drives this season. The Raiders got the ball first and moved it down the field with relative ease; 11 plays and 70 yards later, they were out to a 7-0 lead.
The opening drive was everything the Raiders could have hoped for, as a nice mix of playcalling to open the game benefitted the Raiders, as is usually the case on their first drive.
However, the Bengals would answer back with a 13-play, 70-yard drive. Cincinnati moved the ball with just as much ease as the Raiders offense, which was undoubtedly more concerning. Most of the second quarter would be an even match, with both teams trading field goals en route to a 10-10 tie.
However, the Raiders failed to score any points. The Bengals would take advantage by going on a five-play, 70-yard touchdown drive to go up 17-10. The Raiders' offense would not score any more points they were down by over three touchdowns.
First-half injuries to cornerback Nate Hobbs and left tackle Kolton Miller made it even more unlikely that the Raiders would overcome a deficit. The Bengals touchdown right before halftime was essentially the nail in the coffin, as they Bengals were set to get the ball back to start the second half.
The Raiders have struggled in the second half of games numerous times and Sunday against the Bengals was no different. The Raiders offense repeatedly fizzled out, as Las Vegas' defense repeatedly showed its resolve.
Two third quarter touchdowns by the Bengals gave them a 31-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Still, even despite all that went wrong for the Raiders on Sunday, the defense continued to put up a fight. Cornerback Jack Jones would return an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to cut into the Bengals' lead but the Bengals would go on to win 41-24.
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew would finish the game with 10 completions on 17 passes for 124 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.
Recently added quarterback Desmond Ridder replaced Minshew in the second half, completing 11of his 16 passes, for 74 yards and a late touchdown pass to TE Brock Bowers. The Raiders offense only ran for 60 yards in the loss.
The Raiders have head into their bye week on a five-game losing streak. They take the field again in two weeks on the road against the Miami Dolphins.
