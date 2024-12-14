Falcons DC Lake Has Interesting Thoughts on Raiders' Star Bowers
Las Vegas Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers has been grabbing footballs and headlines this season.
The rookie has already become a star, ranking second in the NFL in receptions (87 and fifth in receiving yards (933) while also catching four touchdowns. He is just 143 yards away from breaking Mike Ditka’s single-season receiving record for a rookie tight end set in 1961.
The Raiders take on the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, a team Bowers is familiar with from his time at Georgia.
But Bowers almost wasn’t a Bulldog.
According to Falcons Defensive Coordinator Jimmy Lake, Bowers’ college decision came down to Georgia or Washington, where Lake was previously the head coach. Lake joked with the media that he was ‘mad’ at Bowers for not choosing the Huskies.
“I’m still mad at Brock, and you can send him the message,” Lake joked with Falcons beat reporter D. Orlando Ledbetter. “When I was the head coach at the University of Washington, it came down to us or Georgia. So, please, if you ask Brock and his family, they’re from Napa, California; we had him up numerous times up in Seattle, and it came down to us and Georgia, and obviously, we all know where he went. So, I’m really upset with him.”
On a serious note, Lake said it was smart for the Raiders’ coaching staff to immediately utilize Bowers in the offense.
“He is extremely talented,” he said. “Ball skills, ball awareness, track the ball, and then once he gets his hands on the football, he’s such a big target, rangy, and now he can stick his foot in the ground, and he gets vertical right now. He’s a match-up nightmare. He’s obviously going to be bigger and stronger than most defensive backs, and he’s going to be faster, more agile than most linebackers. He is a special talent; [there is a] reason why he went in the first round and helped Georgia win a couple of national championships, and the reason we were so hot after him as well years ago.
It’s very obviously smart for any offense to target him, and you can see what Las Vegas is doing. They’re targeting him on first, second down, and even third down. He might be one of their most targeted players.”
For the Raiders to upset the Falcons, Bowers must be a major part of the offense.
Based on Lake’s expectations, that should be the case.
The Raiders take on the Falcons at Allegiant Stadium on Monday Night.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.