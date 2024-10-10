Familiarity with Steelers From Inside the Building Could Help Raiders
Going into Week 6, the Las Vegas Raiders are looking for yet another bounce-back win.
They will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Both teams are coming off losses.
What we do know is that every time these two teams match up, it is always a tough-fought game. We do not expect anything different on Sunday.
Both teams come in with an interesting narrative at the quarterback position. The Raiders are making a change and starting Aidan O'Connell on Sunday. The Steelers are expected to start quarterback Justin Fields, but Russell Wilson will be in the mix after coming back from injury.
The Raiders have information on both quarterbacks and are prepared for each one, intel they looked to those on the team for as they prepare for the showdown.
"Our staff did that right away," said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce on Wednesday. "We got Gerald Alexander and Robert Spillane. We have some guys that are familiar with Pittsburgh. Whatever intel we have inside the building, we can share with one another, the better it is for us.
The Raiders are coming off a game in which they played well for just one quarter. They still have not put a full game together as a team, but it is not because of a lack of effort.
"I am not questioning our effort at all," Pierce said. "I thought we played hard. There were opportunities to make plays on both sides of the ball, really all three phases. And that day we did not make them. But you know, it was not from a lack of effort or physicality or desire. The better team won that day. When you have 11 penalties and three turnovers, you are not going to win a lot of games."
Even with a quarterback change, recently-appointed starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell knows the offense and will have weapons he knows to throw to.
"I mean the same pieces are here," Pierce said. "We are missing a couple of guys. Listen, Aidan was with the same group just about five weeks ago. I do not see it as an issue or anything. Aidan has been a pro this entire time. ... He was very encouraging and very positive. He brought a lot of energy. Did a good job on our scout team. He is ready to go."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.