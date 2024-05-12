Film Study: Raiders LB Tommy Eichenberg
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Eichenberg, a two-time First-Team All-Big Ten member, posted 268 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, three and a half sacks, a forced fumble, and two interceptions.
The 6-foot-2, 233-pound Buckeye has a chance to be the third linebacker for the Raiders in his rookie season behind Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo.
Eichenberg slipped to the fifth round but was a very productive player in his collegiate career. He has the mindset Coach Antonio Pierce will appreciate, so he has a real chance of sticking in the pros.
Let’s take a look at the tape and see what makes Eichenberg an intriguing prospect.
Eichenberg will make his money at the next level as a run defender. He has the size and tenacity to get downhill and blow up ballcarriers. He is a reasonably good athlete but has the IQ to compensate for his lack of athleticism.
Eichenberg played middle linebacker for the Buckeyes, a position he takes pride in. He won’t play middle linebacker with the Raiders, as Spillane already holds that spot down. However, moving to a different role will not be much of a transition for him.
Eichenberg is a solid tackler. He has textbook form when he gets to a ball carrier, wrapping up tremendously and using his strength to bring them down. His big frame prevents him from being dragged for extra yards.
There are still some areas in which Eichenberg needs to improve. He was good at getting off blocks in college to make tackles, but that may prove challenging to him in the NFL. The Raiders may not send him on many blitzes because he does not have great speed, either.
The Raiders got good value for Eichenberg where they got him. If he can simply be a run-stopping, energy player on any given down, they will have gotten the most out of that fifth-round pick.
Eichenberg has his limitations as a player, but there is a lot to like. He should be an impact rotational player year one, and could eventually slide into a starting role if everything goes right.
