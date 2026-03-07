The Maxx Crosby Saga Has Finally Ended for the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have done the unthinkable. The Raiders have now traded the face of the franchise, Maxx Crosby. Crosby is being traded to the Baltimore Ravens.

Crosby is now going to a team that is going to compete in big games that Crosby wants to be a part of. It has sent the NFL world into shock because it was being talked about for a long time, and the rumors finally became true.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It took some time, but the Raiders agreed to trade five-time Pro-Bowl DE Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens and got a massive haul of draft picks in return: a 2026 and 2027 first-round pick.

The Raiders are getting two first-round picks from the Baltimore Ravens for Maxx Crosby

Raiders Lose More than just the Player, Maxx Crosby

The Raiders ultimately give their superstar defensive end a team that he would go and help to get over the hump and get deep in the playoffs and potentially compete for a Super Bowl. The Raiders in return, get two first-round picks. One pick will come to the Silver and Black in this year's draft. It will be the Ravens' 14th overall pick. The other first-round pick will come to the Raiders in the 2027 NFL Draft.

This move is good for both sides, as the Raiders are in a full rebuild mode, and they give Crosby a place where he can compete in the best moments at this point in his career. The Raiders now will have the opportunity to rebuild the way that they want to.

They have said all offseason long that they want to do it the right way, and they have a lot of different holes on both sides of the ball. Now, a huge one has opened up with Crosby gone.

Leadership and his work ethic are just some of the things that are lacking now in the Raiders building. We will have to wait and see how much effect this has on the franchise for years to come.

Crosby was drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Crosby came into the NFL and has earned everything he has gotten.

Crosby has the best work ethic since coming into the league. With that, he turned himself into the best defensive player in the game today. He will go down as one of the greatest Raiders ever. Crosby is one of one, and you are not going to find another Maxx Crosby.