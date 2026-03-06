Long-Time Kubiak QB Weighs In On Klint Kubiak's Magic Touch

The Las Vegas Raiders waited as long as they needed to for Klint Kubiak, as he won this year's Super Bowl as the offensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks. Kubiak was a large part of Seattle's Super Bowl run. His playcalling, and work with veteran quarterback Sam Darnold was vital.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kubiak's Arrival

The Raiders hired Kubiak after years of disappointment from their coaching staff and quarterbacks. Like many around the league, Las Vegas' front office believed Kubiak's success in Seattle could translate to success in Las Vegas, especially with the No. 1 pick and other resources.

In Kubiak, Las Vegas hired one of the top possible coaches in this offseason's coaching cycle. He already appears to be the best head coach the Raiders have had in some time. However, he will need to prove it. Once the Raiders revamp their roster, Kubiak will be good to go.

Dec. 3, 2006; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback (16) Jake Plummer against the Seattle Seahawks at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Seattle defeated Denver 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images © 2006 Mark J. Rebilas | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former quarterback Jake Plummer played three seasons with Kubiak's dad, Gary, who was his offensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos. Plummer had his best seasons under Kubiak, reaching career highs in total passing yards and completion percentage.

Plummer recently shared his thoughts on the younger Kubiak and his rise up the ranks to head coach of the Raiders.

Dec 16, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Former ASU and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jake Plummer was a Grand Marshal during the 51st edition of the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

"I hope he’s suited for the head coaching position, because that’s not OC. Being the OC, you’re focused on the offense. As head coach, you’ve got to be No. 3 in the organization. It’s the owners, the quarterback, and then you. You’ve got to be right there. But I think he’ll do well," Plummer said to national NFL writer Kyle Odegard for Casino Guru News.

"Kyle Shanahan has done well, and it’s not a secret that he has his dad (Mike) helping him, or at least ready to answer the phone if Kyle wants to call him. And I’m sure Gary is right there for Klint if he’s got some questions.

"Like, ‘Hey, Dad, check this out and tell me what we’re not doing right.’ Gary is a phenomenal coach. He played, he coached, he won Super Bowls. There’s a reason (Klint) escalated and moved up so fast. I think it’s a great move."

Plummer elaborated, noting just how much success he had under Klint's father. He believes many of the skills that made the elder Kubiak so respected around the league have been instilled in the younger Kubiak. This includes their ability to help get the most out of quarterbacks.

Jun 12, 2018; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos senior personnel advisor Gary Kubiak looks on during mini camp drills at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"Gary was one of my favorite coaches. He gave me the chance to retire after 10 years, because I was like, ‘Yeah, I showed y’all I could play at this level.’ Gary was a huge part of that. He knew my skill-set and he helped me," Plummer said.

"I see a lot of that in Klint and the offense that he’s using and morphing. He’s approaching it like, ‘What does Sam Darnold do well?’ Let’s put weapons around him so his job gets easier."