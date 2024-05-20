First Home Game of the Season Will Set the Tone for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders’ schedule was recently released, and now, the team can begin to understand what the upcoming season will look like. After an eventful season last season, the Raiders can fully start to prepare for what lies ahead. The Raiders have the unfortunate task of going on the road for their first two games of the season.
While a quick trip to Los Angeles isn’t much of a road trip, it is still guaranteed to be a challenging game against a divisional opponent. The Raiders will then fly across the country to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the Ravens’ first home game of the season.
Both games will be challenging for the Raiders, and their chances of winning both are slim. They will likely be headed into their first home game of the season with one win and one loss or two losses, making their first home game against the Carolina Panthers even more critical than it already was.
At best, the Raiders enter the third game of the season 1-1, with a chance to go on a roll with consecutive home games against the Panthers and the Cleveland Browns. Then they take a quick trip to face the rebuilding Denver Broncos and return home the following week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. On paper, all those are very winnable games for this Raiders team, but a win in its home opener against the Carolina Panthers could kickstart a solid start to the season.
While there are no guarantees and for sure wins in the National Football League, there are games teams are supposed to win. There are games where one team is undoubtedly better than the other on paper, even if only marginally. Considering the Panthers’ struggles last season and the fact that they traded one of their best players, Brian Burns, the Raiders should win the game and win it decisively.
There may not be much to gather from a team whose first two games of the season are on the road. However, there will be much to gather from a team whose first two games are on the road and whose first home game is against a team they should beat. With their first home game coming after two games on the road to start the season and playing against an opponent they are arguably better than on paper, the Raiders’ first home game will set the tone for the season.
