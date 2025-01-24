Former NFL GM Drops Major Take on Raiders, Pete Carroll
The Las Vegas Raiders were spurned by Ben Johnson, but there are still plenty of intriguing head-coaching options available for them.
One of them is Pete Carroll.
Carroll has suddenly emerged as a legitimate candidate to take the Raiders' coaching job, and while some have mixed feelings on it, there is no question that the former Seattle Seahawks great has experienced a considerable amount of NFL success.
Former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi—who also worked for the Raiders between 1998 and 2006—feels that Las Vegas needs someone like Carroll in its employ.
"I think they'll hire a coach that gives them some, they need some credibility," Lombardi said on the Pat McAfee Show. "I think sometimes everybody wants the new bright shiny object in the room, but I think a team like the Raiders, they need somebody who's got some experience, who can understand how they're going to navigate the next three years in the course, and I would think Pete Carroll would have a hell of a chance to be the next coach there."
Lombardi definitely makes an interesting point.
In today's NFL landscape, the popular move is to hire a coordinator as your new head coach. You don't typically see a whole lot of former head coaches get head-coaching jobs anymore.
Carroll could buck that trend.
The 73-year-old spent 14 seasons as Seahawks head coach, going 137-89-1 and leading Seattle to five NFC West division titles, 10 playoff appearances, a Super Bowl victory and a pair of trips to the Super Bowl overall.
That is certainly not a bad resume, and he also spent brief periods of time coaching the New York Jets and New England Patriots in the '90s.
To put it plainly, Carroll definitely understands what it takes to win, and while some of his methods may be considered a bit antiquated in today's game, he may ultimately represent the best option to bring the Raiders out of the doldrums.
Las Vegas has made just two playoff appearances since 2004 and has not won a playoff game since January 2003, so the franchise is in desperate need of a shift.
We'll see if the Raiders decide if Carroll is the man who can do that for them.
