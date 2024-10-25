Former NFL GM Has Concerning Take on QB of Raiders Rival
The Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Denver Broncos and quarterback Bo Nix.
But that doesn't mean things will pan out for the Nix era in Denver. Nix hasn't even compared to the other first-round quarterbacks from this class. Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels are dueling for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and the New England Patriots' Drake Maye has been a standout so far.
Former NFL quarterback and expert Drew Stanton told our Hondo Carpenter before the draft that Nix was "undraftable" and teams would be good to stay away from the Oregon product.
"He has the capability to look good at times," Stanton told Carpenter. "The consistency isn't there though. ... I look at a guy like this, and I'm like, 'this is Stetson Bennett' ... a guy that's sneaky athletic and can make plays and do all of this stuff. ... But then you start looking at the nuances of it, within this offense he was only asked to throw the ball a very short distance and guys would run. That's alarming to me. A lot of [his passes] were at or just behind the line of scrimmage."
So far, Nix has been underperforming at best with the Broncos and head coach Sean Payton. Recently, former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman discussed why he thought Nix was unimpressive and regressing.
"The one thing is he’s driving in the pocket. He’s seeing ghosts in the pocket," Spielman told Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports' "With the First Pick." "When he doesn’t, he can step up and throw. The biggest thing, and Sean Payton talked about it, why he loved Bo Nix so much is because of his accuracy. Well, I don’t see the accuracy right now, especially when he can’t set his feet ... I thought he had struggled, especially with his accuracy when he gets outside the pocked trying to create second-chance throws or off-schedule throws. He’s just not the guy we saw at Oregon."
Spielman also pointed out the massive issues in Nix's mechanics, which have manifested in poor delivery and missing a lot of key throws. The Broncos took a risk drafting Nix so high -- will they end up being set back for it?
