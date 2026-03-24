The Raiders Are Ready to Move On From Offseason's Biggest Story

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason saga with star defensive end Maxx Crosby has taken several turns. Those turns have seemingly come to an end.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders, Crosby Move Forward

The Raiders made it clear the entire time that they did not want to trade Crosby. However, the rumors surrounding his unhappiness with the front office and desire to leave Las Vegas reached a fever pitch. This led to the Raiders agreeing to trade Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens.

Prior to the trade, Raiders general manager John Spytek noted that he was confident that Crosby would return to the team. It took Baltimore backing out of the trade, but Spytek was right. Crosby will return to the Raiders for the 2026 season.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Maxx [Crosby] is an elite player, and I've been very upfront from the start when I got here that we're in the business of having really good players on the team, and we need a lot more of them. And it's hard to build a great team without elite players,” Spytek said.

"Maxx [Crosby] and I have a great relationship. He's in the building every day getting healthy right now. We talk on the phone. We text. So, I have a great relationship with Maxx. [Crosby] and I have had great conversations. I'm comfortable there”

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The failed trade with the Ravens was one of the most unique situations in recent memory around the National Football League. Crosby's return to the Raiders after an offseason filled with talks of his souring feelings towards the front office, could have made for a potentially awkward situation.

However, league insider Tom Pelissero recently explained that Crosby has told those within the Raiders organization that he no longer wants to leave Las Vegas. This is big news for both the Raiders and Crosby. Las Vegas has improved its roster more than at any other point in Crosby's career.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) takes the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“My understanding is when teams have been checking on this, they have been told the same thing that he told everyone from Mark Davis to John Spytek to Klint Kubiak to Rob Leonard, which is Maxx wants to be a Raider. Maxx is no longer trying to get out of Las Vegas," Pelissero said.

Crosby is officially staying in Las Vegas, despite continued calls from other teams around the league. The Raiders' front office gets to keep Crosby, like they always wanted to. Their refusal to trade him for anything less than two first-round picks, even after the failed trade, speaks to this.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

If the Raiders were simply eager to move on from Crosby, they would have budged off their asking price, especially after the failed trade with Baltimore. The front office clearly still believes Crosby is one of the most valuable players in the league, regardless of how he may or may not feel about them.

With Crosby reportedly set to remain in Las Vegas, everyone involved can move forward.