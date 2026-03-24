Raiders Mailbag: Wilkins Update, O-Line Concerns, Bridge QB Plan

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of their top-30 visits in preparation for the NFL Draft, and many in leadership will be in Phoenix at the end of the month for the NFL owners’ meetings. The rebuild is fully underway.

There are exciting times for Raider Nation as the organization appears to be moving in an orderly and purposeful direction for the first time in many years.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

While the odds of a rebuild succeeding are far from 100%, the way the Silver and Black are going about it offers hope and a sense for the faithful that there are definitely some positive signs, grounded in tangible reality and no longer in blind hope and fandom.

Via X (formerly Twitter), I asked you about the Raiders' free agency and offseason, and as usual, you responded in an amazing way. Here are some of those questions and answers.

A Bridge to....

Why do we need to get a bridge qb? It will be costly and we have conceded to a rebuild, which is a good thing. Let AOC take the reins and get Mendoza in there at the midpoint, if ready, and let him get reps. I think if we win 6 games next season that would be considered a… — Willy Razo (@bigwillystyl) March 24, 2026

Willy, I love your question. My answer, at first glance, may sound political (straddling the fence), but if you read it through, I assure you it isn’t.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) stands on the sideline in the second quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Pro

You bring in a veteran who can help a rookie QB in Fernando Mendoza, and a veteran but still young Aidan O’Connell learn the role of a veteran National Football League (NFL) signal caller and the way a true professional handles the unique requirements, on and off the field, of the game's most important position.

This allows a mentor in the room to develop these young men in a way, and with a voice that can often sound and be different from the coach, if for no other reason than the camaraderie of the locker room and practice.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Con

No one makes it to the NFL, let alone at the most important position, that isn’t competitive.

Finding a veteran willing to mentor, without the competitive fire to “Win” and keep the starter's job, is very difficult.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

A young coaching staff can already help two young QBs and doesn’t require the franchise to spend at least the NFL veteran minimum salary, which ranges from $1 to $1.3 million based on years of service. A true “Bridge” would be far more likely to push the $1.3 number.

Aidan O’Connell is respected around the NFL, with many feeling his six, now seventh offensive coordinator in only three years (so far) is more of a reason for a lack of emergence than anything else. Should the Raiders have chosen this offseason to move on from the former Boilermaker, there were plenty of suitors waiting to hire him and his talents.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Why not use O’Connell in the veteran role, not only add Mendoza but also an Undrafted Free Agent (UDFA), and take your lumps in 2026 as expected?

The Offensive Line

Raiders have 8 lineman 25 and under.



23- JPJ, Glaze

24- Grant, Rogers

25- Linderbaum, Mafi, Putnam, Buford



Do the Raiders still seek another FA on the Offensive Line?

Do the Raiders draft another Lineman?



I have Miller, JPJ, and Linderbaum 🔒



Are the other 2 on the roster — Boxscoreboy (@Boxscoreboy) March 24, 2026

The Raiders' offensive line was truly offensive last year, but to mention that without pointing out the simple truth that the entire organization was would be unfair and, frankly, ignorant.

It is also germane to mention that two of the five starters were injured for a significant amount of time in Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson. Not until OC Chip Kelly was fired did the rookies Charles Grant and Caleb Rogers get any significant playing time.

Las Vegas Raiders OT Charles Grant | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The addition of Tyler Linderbaum is enormous. The No. 1 available player in free agency, a generational talent who fits the Klint Kubiak system, was a git, and Spencer Burford is a terrific player who is both young and a veteran, well-schooled and with a track record of success in the scheme Kubiak employs.

When you add to the mix the two highly sought-after and respected rookies last year that found themselves in a lost season of futility of no fault of their own, the future is very bright for them.

Las Vegas Raiders IOL Caleb Rogers | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Finally, you add to all of this that Tom Brady and John Spytek stepped to the plate and have the financial resources to hire the NFL's best offensive line coach, Rick Dennison, and the Raiders are already not only better, but exponentially better.

Spytek will not rest at any position on this roster. I would be very comfortable seeing the Raiders enter the 2026 season right now with the offensive linemen on the roster.

Las Vegas Raiders superstar C Tyler Linderbaum | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

That said, if a free agent upgrade appears and makes sense financially, or even a high-value pick drops into their lap in the NFL Draft, this team will pounce. At any position, this team will upgrade at any moment; they want to win, and they aren’t married to anyone who can't add depth and competition that make sense within the parameters of salary cap discipline.

Christian Wilkins

Any update on Christian Wilkins- been seeing rumors after arbitration we could see that money back in our cap space — N.O.T - GJ COSTELL0 (@NOTGJCOSTELL0) March 24, 2026

If I had a nickel for every time I was asked about this, I would be very wealthy. Great question and timely. I have said since his situation unfolded that I expected it to be handled this spring. While I have not been definitively told this is a hard date, I expect that before the NFL Draft, some type of ruling will be handed down.

Las Vegas Raiders DT Christian Wilkins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Again, this is not “Inside” information as a definitive type, but since the situation happened, the people I am speaking to around the NFL expect the Raiders to have to pay some amount, though there will be some relief given toward the full amount.

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