Former NFL Star, Friend of Raiders' Pierce Says Brady Should Stick It To NFL
Tom Brady, who is considered to be one of if not the greatest players in NFL history, wants to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. He also wants to be a color commentator, and he is slated to make $375 million in doing so.
The issue is that Brady would have restricted access to teams in doing so. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio broke it down in a report.
""If/when Brady’s purchase of a portion of the Raiders is approved, severe restrictions on his access to all NFL teams will be activated," Florio wrote. "Per [ESPN's Seth Wickersham], 'Brady would not be permitted to be in another team’s facility, would not be permitted to witness practice and would not be permitted to attend broadcast production meetings, either in-person or virtually.' ... Those things are the lifeblood of broadcast crews. It gives them inside information regarding the game that will unfold, making it easier to tell fans what happened. Brady would be prohibited from ever doing that, except on the rare occasions that he works a Raiders game.
"Brady also would be 'prohibited from publicly criticizing game officials and other clubs,' which could open the door to a fine if he goes to far in calling a bad call a bad call."
Recently, former NFL player Ryan Clark, a noted media personality and friend of Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, gave his opinion on the matter. He thinks Brady should stick it to the NFL and do both broadcasting and maintain a minority ownership.
"Tom Brady can't go to that production meeting or get close to that quarterback and really talk to him about what's going on in his head or talk to that head coach and know exactly the way that they are working," Clark said on "The Pivot". "Or some of the intimate things that he might be able to share with us because he learned those within the building. How do I know if what Tom Brady is saying about the officials is real when there is a limitation and a restriction on what he can say about the officials?
"There is so much that goes into this that I think is going to taint the perception of who he is when he is doing his job. And I still can't say to him that I wouldn't do both. If I can be an owner, I would be an owner. And while being an owner, if my level of greatness was so good they are willing to pay me $37 million a year to show up however many times he gotta show up to talk football, and have to do it with less work because I can't do it with all the extra work anyway. ... Will retirement Tom Brady say 'Nope, I want to be an owner, and yup, I want this $37 million too, I'm gonna do both'? I would."
