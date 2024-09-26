Former NFL Star, Son of Raiders Legend Defends Antonio Pierce
After the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Carolina Panthers in a 36-22 embarrassment, head coach Antonio Pierce called out, without naming, personnel that made "business decisions" during the game. His response was that the Raiders would be making business decisions in return.
The comments received some criticism by pundits (always the pundits that haven't played or coached football), while others lauded Pierce for sticking to his values. Pierce is outspoken, does not mince words nor suffer any fools.
In the camp of supporters is former NFL defensive star and Walter Payton Man of the Year Chris Long, son of Raiders legend and Hall of Famer Howie Long. Chris appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show," where the host asked him about his thoughts on Pierce's comments.
"When you make business decisions, you are eligible to be, you know, the butt of another business decision, in the NFL where it's like we all have plays we want back usually you hope they are not effort plays," Chris said. "I think that's what he's talking about. If you don't want to get called out, subliminally in the media, it's like, then don't do whatever he's talking about. He's not calling out guys who aren't executing. He's talking about guys that, when we say business decision, we're saying took the easy way out.
"So, for a team that just beat the Ravens, you know, if you're trying to go somewhere as an organization, I think what he's trying to get across this week is 'Ya'll got fat and happy.' One week. Like what, did you win the Super Bowl? When the going gets tough, and I've been on a lot of bad teams, when you put the tape on some of the most valuable tape is four-minute mode. And I'm talking about when you are getting the blunt end of it. I want to find out who is still interested in football, who is going to play hard. ... I think for Antonio Pierce, the plan is not to be in these situations. But when you are, there's still value in how you handle yourself and so I have no problem with the call-out."
Pierce and the Raiders are looking ahead to their Week 4 home matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
