Former Raider Derek Carr Earns Honor No One Wants
Former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is in a situation no one envies.
For one, he just made history. Carr is the first-ever signal caller to have lost to 31 NFL franchises, thanks to a 23-22 heartbreaker at the hands of the Carolina Panthers. Carr holds a 74-91 regular season record as a starting quarterback.
He was originally one of 10 quarterbacks to have lost to 30 franchises. Now he stands alone.
Carr could make more history this year when he plays his former team on December 29th. Both teams are among the most lowly of the NFL and both sport 2-7 records at this moment. It is a highly anticipated reunion nonetheless.
While the Raiders have experienced turmoil this season, playing egregious offense week in and week out with some of the most poor quarterback play in franchise history, Carr's situation might be less enviable. His head coach, Dennis Allen, was fired on Monday.
"Dennis has been part of our organization for many years," said Saints owner Gayle Benson, per CBS Sports. "He is highly regarded within the NFL. He has been extremely loyal and professional and most importantly an excellent football coach for us. All of this makes today very tough for me and our organization. However, this decision is something that I felt we needed to make at this time. I wish nothing but the best in the future for Dennis and his family. He will always be considered in the highest regard by me and everyone within our organization."
Starting with an interim head coach is no easy task, but the season is all but over for the Saints anyhow. They are projected to draft within the Top 10, potentially within the Top 5. They have holes just about everywhere on their roster. Some even consider Carr to be one.
The Saints' red-hot 2-0 start is far behind them.
All this being said, the Raiders might be missing the stability brought by Carr. They have been adrift quarterback-wise since his depature, and right now they are stuck with Gardner Minshew until the draft in April.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.