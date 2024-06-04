Former Raider Henry Ruggs III Working at Nevada Governor's Mansion
It has been more than two and a half years since former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III crashed into the car of 23-year-old Tina Tinter while driving his vehicle under the influence, killing her and her dog. He was driving 156 miles per hour and had a blood-alcohol level of 0.16.
Ruggs was sentenced to three-to-10 years in prison back in August.
According to KLAS 8 News Now, Ruggs is now working at the Nevada Governor's Mansion in Carson City. He is a "community trusty."
Per the Nevada Department of Corrections, community trustys "represent a limited potential to misbehave and represent a low risk to escape while assigned to employment within the community."
“The Nevada Department of Corrections independently assigns offenders to trusty status as they are statutorily eligible," per Lombardo spokeswoman Elizabeth Ray. "The Office of the Governor and the Governor’s Mansion are not involved in trusty work assignments."
Ruggs will be eligible for parole in August 2026.
The former NFL wide receiver was drafted by the Raiders in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played one full season for the Silver and Black before his arrest during the 2021 season, in which he only appeared in seven games.
In total, Ruggs played 20 games in his two seasons with the Raiders, having made 19 starts.
Ruggs was a product of Alabama, where he played under legendary coach Nick Saban. He won the 2017 college football national championship as a member of the Crimson Tide.
