Former Raider Incognito is a Huge Fan of Crosby
Former NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito spent the last few seasons of his career with the Oakland and Las Vegas Raiders.
This was at the same time defensive end Maxx Crosby was entering the league. The skinny kid from Eastern Michigan had not yet developed into the three-time Pro Bowler we know him as today.
Incognito had a front-row seat to Crosby’s development and watched him grow into one of the best defensive players in the league. Incognito is a huge fan of the way Crosby plays the game.
He joined Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush with Maxx Crosby, and talked about what he admires about Crosby’s play style.
“It’s passion,” he said. “It’s passion, it’s heart, it’s everything. When I explain Maxx’s game to people, it’s almost if he has just transcended the game. He’s able to go out there and send it every f—ing play, do these crazy pass-rush moves, and do all this stuff because of his preparation. Because of his grinding.”
Incognito witnessed firsthand how Crosby changed from his first year to his second. He said he saw Crosby discover his passion.
“I’ve seen Maxx. Maxx was in Oakland, and he was a skinny guy. He got his s— together for year two; he’s banged up, hand, ankle, foot. Then you see Maxx make the shift mentally, physically, emotionally. You see him come back, and he’s, like, a lunatic. He’s crazed. He’s in the weight room. He’s walking around with these big bags of supplements and food from the nutritionist.”
Incognito said it’s what people don’t see what makes Crosby so great. The behind-the-scenes work and the dedication to his football life, on and off the field, set him apart from the rest of the league.
“I think people see the end product on the field, and they’re like, ‘Wow, Maxx is crazy, Maxx is this athlete, Maxx is – he’s a beast.’ What they don’t see is behind the scenes, the preparation, Maxx putting time into his body, into his mind, into his health, into his family. You have to get all those ducks in a row to be able to go out there and cut it loose. So, that’s why I have a ton of respect for Maxx. I’ve seen him through his whole NFL journey.”
