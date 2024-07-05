Former Raider Incognito on Watching Crosby Rush the Passer
It’s always interesting to hear about how defensive players play the game from offensive players.
They provide a unique and new perspective on the game. Defensive players can break down what they see opposite them and how they react to their opponent, but it's refreshing to hear an offensive lineman break down a defensive lineman’s moves.
Former Oakland and Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito has seen plenty of talented defensive players line up across from him. But he said current defensive end Maxx Crosby has a special gear.
Incognito joined Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush," and talked about what he would see when Crosby is rushing the passer.
“I just like seeing tackles sweat, because they don’t know what to do,” Incognito said about Crosby. “Then they start setting out wide, they start setting deep, false starts, and then you know you got them. That’s when Maxx can get in his bag and start cooking. Maxx, I’d say, Micah Parsons; there’s really only a couple elite guys that understand pass-rushing like them because it’s so fluid. They’re not really worried about what you’re doing; they’re out there feeling their flow, getting their tempo, getting their rhythm, and then next thing you know, good luck.”
Crosby asked Incognito if he had a similar process as an offensive lineman. Incognito said he takes a simplistic approach.
“That’s what I work with all the young offensive linemen on,” he said. “It’s, ‘Get back to your spot, get back to your intercept point, and let those hands go. Start the fight. It’s not f---ing hard. Stay square, set with depth, and start the fight.’ Get the fight started. I see a young offensive lineman struggle with that. They don’t know where their spot is, they get out over their spot, they get all f---ed up. My thing was, I’m going to get back to my spot square. I pretty much know what’s coming: blitzes, how you’re lined up, what’s going on. I know where my help is. I had a really good understanding of the space I was trying to defend. I wasn’t trying to defend Kolton’s space, or Dre, or Rodney’s. I was just defending my spot.”
Watching football is exciting. Hearing players break down their process into a science is incredibly intriguing.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Incognito and Crosby.
