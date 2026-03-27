Raiders' Free Agency Moves Reveal Obvious Direction for NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has been exactly what they needed after a frustrating 2025 campaign with Pete Carroll and company. Nearly everything that could go wrong did go wrong for the Raiders in 2025. Yet, positioned them for one of their best offseasons in recent memory.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas is just getting started. After adding Tyler Linderbaum, Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, Kwity Paye and others, the Raiders have swiftly addressed many of their most pressing issues from the past few seasons. More importantly, Las Vegas' moves in free agency made their draft plans clearer.

The Raiders have addressed many of their positions groups either directly or indirectly. This includes center, offensive guard, wide receiver and linebacker. Las Vegas' defensive line is one of the strongest units on the roster. The Raiders' front office re-signed several free agents on the unit.

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) looks on during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Those signings not only solidified several positions but also allowed the Raiders to be equally aggressive in addressing other positions of need. Las Vegas' moves in free agency have made their plans, or the plans they should have in the draft, apparent. The Raiders' weaknesses are no secret

The moves they have made so far confirm their glaring needs and that Las Vegas' front offices know those weaknesses. With that in mind, the fact that the Raiders have barely addressed one of the NFL's worst groups of corners is notable. Naturally, the draft would be a good time to do so.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders have nine draft picks, in addition to the No. 1 overall pick that they will likely use on quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Those nine picks will be vital to the Raiders' rebuilding process, especially the No. 36 overall pick in the draft. It is the fourth pick in the second round.

Las Vegas must find a contributor with the No. 36 overall pick, especially after having little impact from last year's second-round pick, Jack Bech. The Raiders cannot afford two consecutive years of minimal impact from their second-round pick. The importance of the pick cannot be understated.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Earlier this offseason, Raiders general manager John Spytek explained some of the decisions the Raiders will have to make with their remaining nine draft picks after Fernando Mendoza. Las Vegas has plenty of other holes to fill, and many things to consider as the draft approaches.

"Well, that's where need and best player available come into the equation. I learned a long time ago, if you start forcing needs, you're going end up picking guys too early and then regret it. So, when it lines up and you've got a need and it's the best guy, it's awesome. It really is," Spytek said at the NFL Combine.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

All 10 of the Raiders' draft picks are important. However, their attention in the draft should be on adding the best possible cornerback that is available at No. 36. If too many corners are drafted in the first round, Las Vegas should feel completely comfortable drafting the best player available.

Still, Las Vegas' top goals in the draft are walking away with a talented cornerback, multiple offensive linemen, multiple linebackers, and at least one safety.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during a television timeout against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images