The Perfect 3-Round Draft Plan for Raiders to Follow

The Las Vegas Raiders have a pair of interesting decisions to make in the upcoming NFL draft. It's less than a month away, and if the first overall pick is nearly guaranteed to be one player, the rest of the draft board can shake up in the Raiders' favor.

Fernando Mendoza is the player Klint Kubiak needs to take the Raiders to new heights. Despite all of the work they've done in the offseason to get better, this roster could still use young talent to make their future even brighter. What would an ideal three-round mock draft look like if I were Kubiak and John Spytek ?

Three-Round Mock Draft

First Round

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

I'm a big fan of Mendoza, and it isn't just because we share the same first name. He's expressed positive traits like toughness and leadership, which are exactly what the Raiders need at the most important position. They need a quarterback who's going to own up to his mistakes and get better, not one who takes his frustration out on the fans.

He performs better under the bright lights, with him rising to face his competition. He isn't the most spectacular quarterback prospect, but he's leagues above any other quarterback prospect in this draft class.

Second Round

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) yells in celebration after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 13, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders need to bolster their receiving room through the draft, and what better way to do that than selecting one of the most explosive receivers in the draft? Chris Brazzell II's 2025 tape shows lightning in a bottle for a team like the Raiders.

They lacked big plays through the air last season, which is why giving Mendoza a big-bodied receiver who can accelerate quickly will be a godsend for their offense. He won't always be effective, but drafting him means improving their explosiveness outside.

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive line Domonique Orange (95) celebrates after a stop BYU offense during the first quarter at Jack Trice Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Finally, the Raiders need to end day two by picking up Domonique Orange in the third round. His mechanics may need some help, but his size is undeniable. He's explosive with long arms and big hands, which is enough to get you reliable backup minutes in year one.

He would be a massive asset to their run defense, and with how effective their edge rushers are, they don't have to worry about that lacking in his game. Orange stands out from the rest of the young defensive linemen on the Raiders roster with his quickness to get back into the play. He may get combo-blocked, but his motor and long arms allow him to never truly be out of a play.