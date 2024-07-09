Former Raider Incognito Talks NFL History's Best with Crosby
Former Oakland and Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito is a student of the game.
Incognito played 13 seasons in the NFL for the St. Louis Rams, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and the Raiders.
He was a four-time Pro Bowler and played like one of the best guards in the league from 2015 to 2017. He wrapped up his career with two seasons in the Silver and Black.
Incognito recently joined Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush." They have a segment called "Mount Rush," where players list their proverbial "Mount Rushmore" of any given topic.
Of course, Crosby asked Incognito who the four best guards in NFL history are. Incognito chose the late Larry Allen, Steve Hutchinson, Will Shields and Alan Faneca and included an extra name in Logan Mankins.
On Allen, Incognito said:
“He was a beast, man. He was like the size of a refrigerator. This dude would sit back, and I mean, he could punch a hole in your chest.”
Incognito was complimentary of Hutchinson as well:
“Undersized guy, but just real crisp technique. Learned a lot from him as a young player.”
Incognito included a fellow Nebraska Cornhusker with the Hall of Famer Shields:
“Played for the Chiefs, Hall of Famer, he was a stud back in the day. He was him.”
Incognito briefly mentioned Faneca but spoke more in detail about Mankins:
“He was a dog, bro, he was a dog. I learned a lot from him watching tape growing up.”
Crosby also asked Incognito who he thinks is the best guard in the league right now. Incognito said it’s Dallas Cowboys star Zack Martin when he is healthy, but he also likes Chris Lindstrom of the Atlanta Falcons.
“I think that Lindstrom kid’s a stud,” he said. “I watch him run the outside zone, and he gets it.”
Allen, Hutchinson, Shields and Faneca are all Hall of Famers, while Mankins is a seven-time Pro Bowler and was a First-Team All-Pro in 2010.
In that segment, Incognito displayed his knowledge of football history and the current landscape of NFL offensive linemen.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Incognito and Crosby.
