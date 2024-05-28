Former Raider Still the Team's Highest-Graded Rookie Since 2006
The Las Vegas Raiders have drafted some very talent rookies in recent years, many of which are going to be key to the club's efforts to return to its winning ways this coming season.
But the Raiders' best rookie from the past 10 years might not even be on their roster.
According to a recent article from Ryan Smith of Pro Football Focus, former Raiders edge rusher Khalil Mack was the team's highest-graded rookie by PFF since 2006.
"When the Raiders drafted Mack fifth overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, it marked the first time a player from the Buffalo Bulls had been selected in the first two rounds of a draft," Smith wrote. "Mack made an immediate impact, his 86.9 PFF grade ranking third among 99 qualifying edge defenders. He was especially dominant in run defense, where his run-defense grade of 90.3 was tops at his position."
Mack would record 76 tackles, 16 for loss, 4.0 sacks, a forced fumble, three passes defensed and 12 quarterback hits in his rookie season. He was named to the 2014 NFL All-Rookie Team.
In his four years with the Silver and Black, Mack totaled 304 tackles, 68 for loss, 40.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, 11 passes defensed, an interception and 84 quarterback hits while starting all 64 games in that span. He was named to three consecutive Pro Bowls as a Raider and two straight All-Pro First Teams.
The Raiders would trade Mack to the Chicago Bears in 2018.
Mack has since gone on to make one more All-Pro First Team and five more Pro Bowls. He was named to the NFL's of Fame All-2010s Team.
There is, however, a current Raider who was the highest-graded rookie by PFF since 2006 for another team -- longtime Bears guard Cody Whitehair.
"Despite finishing the year 3-13, the 2016 Bears fielded one of the best offensive lines in the league, ranking top-10 in team pass-blocking grade (84.4) and run-blocking (78.6)," Smith wrote. "Second-round pick Cody Whitehair started every game at center as a rookie, and his 87.5 overall grade ranked third among 38 qualifying centers for the season."
