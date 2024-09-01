Former Raider-Turned-Movie Star Receives Big-Time Posthumous Recognition
Carl Weathers will always be known for his iconic turn as fictional heavyweight champion Apollo Creed from the "Rocky" franchise. His performance as Chubbs in the golf comedy "Happy Gilmore" is another role engrained in sports film iconography.
In reality, Weathers was a linebacker for the then-Oakland Raiders in the early 1970s. He played eight regular season games for calling it quits and pursuing the big screen. Weathers, who passed away in February, was just honored a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis sponsored the star. Weathers' son, Matthew, paid tribute to his father with a speech during the ceremony, of which Davis was in attendance.
"My father was an individual with dreams and aspirations," Matthew Weathers said. "He knew what he wanted at a very young age. He told me on numerous occasions that if he had some money in his pocket as a young man, he'd go to the movies. ... Not a lot of people have the opportunity to do what he did. He was proud of what he created. So am I. It's hard to imagine that he's not here."
Weathers' son Jason spoke about his father as well.
"I wish he could be here to experience this," he said. "I know he was looking forward to this -- over 50 years in Hollywood, in his career, and now to be immortalized with a star is just truly wonderful."
Whether starring alongside one of the top-grossing comedy film stars in Adam Sandler, or forming one half of the greatest handshake in cinema history with Arnold Schwarzenegger ("Predator"), Weathers' career was one marked by memorable moments.
Weathers played college football at San Diego State under Hall of Fame coach Don Corryell, who was on his way to innovating the game with the "Air Corryell" passing attack in the NFL. Under Corryell, Weathers was a defensive end. Weathers, 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds at the time, moved to linebacker.
Weathers was predominantly a special teams player. Our Joseph Salvador wrote of a memorable anecdote from Weathers' time with the Raiders. It was a blitzing drill during practice and Weathers was not giving his best effort. All-Pro guard and eventual Hall of Famer Gene Upshaw "knocked Weathers off his feet."
"When you’re just looking at a guy like that you say, 'Oh s---,'" Weathers said. "'I got to turn up my game.'"
