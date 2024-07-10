Former Raiders DT Joining Tom Brady's Ownership Efforts
It was reported last year that legendary quarterback Tom Brady was in talks to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders. However, over a year later, Brady’s efforts to do so still have not been finalized. Brady’s attempt at ownership has been met with opposition from multiple owners around the league, delaying Brady’s goal of moving into ownership.
A recent development, however, could help Brady make it happen.
According to Pro Football Talk, NFL Hall-of-Fame defensive lineman and former Raider Richard Seymour is nearing a deal to join the Raiders in a similar capacitity as Brady, as an owner/limited partner. This would in turn help Brady, as Seymour, a former player himself, makes the move into ownership.
However, it must be noted that the significant detail holding up Brady's deal was that Raiders owner Mark Davis was rumored to have offered Brady a "steep discount over market value." This was the issue the other team owners had with Brady’s attempt. It is unclear if the discount Davis offered is still on the table, although it does not appear to be. According to reports, it was Davis’ idea to bring Seymour in on the deal.
Seymour played eight seasons for the New England Patriots. He was a teammate of Brady's during that span, winning three Super Bowls. He was then traded in 2009 to the then-Oakland Raiders. Following his move to Oakland, Seymour would play 53 games and reach two Pro Bowls while with the Silver and Black before retiring after the 2012 season. In 2022, Seymour, the former sixth overall pick from Georgia, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
According to Pro Football Talk, the transaction could be presented in October of this year. According to NFL rules, Seymour, Brady, and their partners will need 24 votes for the purchase to be approved. Seymour, Brady, and their partners will reportedly own just over ten percent of the Raiders if the deal goes through. After the agreement was in limbo for over a full calendar year, Brady and his former teammate Seymour are just a few steps away from becoming owners/limited partners of the Raiders.
