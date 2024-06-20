Former Raiders First-Round Pick is Back in the League
The Las Vegas/Oakland Raiders' 2017 NFL Draft was one that didn't quite pan out well. In fact, nobody they drafted from that class is still on the roster, and only one -- offensive tackle David Sharpe -- has played in every NFL season since.
The Raiders' first-round pick from that draft, cornerback Gareon Conley, has an opportunity to make an NFL comeback this summer, though.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Conely has been signed by the Dallas Cowboys. Conley, who most recently played for the DC Defenders of the UFL, has not appeared in an NFL game since 2019.
Conley played just two games for Oakland in his rookie season, having been placed on the PUP list in training camp due to a shin injury. He would play in Week 2 and Week 3 before missing the remainder of the season with said injury.
In his second season, Conley finally got his chance to prove his worth as a former first-round pick, making 14 starts in 15 games. He finished the season with 37 tackles, 15 passes defensed and three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.
It had finally been looking like Conley had the potential to be the Raiders' next great cornerback.
The following season, however, Oakland would trade Conley to the Houston Texans after just six games, all of which he started. He went on to make six starts in eight games for Houston and ultimately finished his 2019 campaign with a career-best 50 tackles, 13 passes defensed and an interception.
Conley would not get the chance to follow up his career season, having been placed on the PUP list in 2020 training camp and then on injured reserve that September.
The former Raider was signed by the Defenders last December. He played in seven games, posting 25 tackles, one for a loss, five pass breakups and two interceptions.
Conley will turn 29 later this month, but he could still have some value to offer Dallas if he is to stay healthy, as injuries have limited what was once a highly-anticipated career.
Conley played at Ohio State and was part of the Buckeyes' 2014 national title team.
