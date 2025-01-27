Former Raiders MVP Rich Gannon Speaks on Pete Carroll Hiring
The Las Vegas Raiders have finally got their new head coach. The Raiders hired Peter Carroll last Friday as the next head coach of the Silver and Black. Carroll will be the next leader of the locker room and will do his best to turn things around in Las Vegas.
Carroll is a proven winner and brings a veteran presence into the organization. He last coached in 2023 with the Seattle Seahawks. Carroll took last season off and is now back and looking to bring his winning ways to the franchise.
People are still giving their opinions on whether the Raiders made the right hire considering the age of Carroll. Carroll is a well-respected coach around the league and still brings strong energy to any team he is on.
Former Raiders MVP quarterback Rich Gannon talked about the Carroll hiring on SiriusXM NFL Radio.
"To have somebody with the wealth of experience. Just one of a handful of coaches to now have been the head coach of four different teams," said Gannon. "With the Jets, coached the Patriots, had an unbelievable run with the Seahawks for 14 seasons where he took them to two Super Bowls, won one. Had a great run in the NFC West. Nine years at USC, where we won a National Championship ... He developed a lot of players."
"That is the one thing, he knows how to develop young talent. He is a great coach. He is a hands-on coach. He is going to coach every position. He got the background. Here is the game that played quarterback and defensive back in High School ... He got into coaching at a very young age ... He has been around and he is going to put together a good staff. I think that is very important. I think we are going to get some stability inside that Raiders organization which is really important. There are some good players there. I think they are in a position now with, a salary cap where they have some flexibility."
"You look at the roster just last season with four starters on offense being rookies. The tight end Brock Bowers was sensational. Some good young players on the defensive side of the ball. So, I think there is a pretty good nucleus to start with."
