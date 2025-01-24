BREAKING: Social Media Reacts to Raiders Hiring New HC Pete Carroll
The Las Vegas Raiders have finally got their new head coach. The Raiders hired Peter Carroll today as the next head coach of the Silver and Black. Carroll will be the next leader of the locker room and will do his best to turn things around in Las Vegas.
Carroll is a proven winner and brings a veteran presence into the organization. He last coached in the National Football League in 2023 with the Seattle Seahawks. Carroll took last season off and is now back and looking to bring his winning ways to the franchise.
Raider Nation has been vocal since the Raiders fired former head coach Antonio Pierce. Some fans approved the move and some did not. And now with Carroll being the new head coach some have already given their option when news came out that the Raiders were scheduling interviews with Carroll.
All the fans liked Carroll but some wanted to see a young offensive mind take over the team. But some fans were on board with hiring Carroll because of the experience he brings to the table. Fans expressed the leadership that this team needs in the locker room. But one thing is certain all of the fans are now cheering for Carroll's success with the Raiders.
Carroll coached the Seahawks from 2010-2023. His record with the Seahawks was 137-69-1. Before his job in Seattle, he spent time as head coach for the USC Trojans.
He took the Seahawks to the Super Bowl twice. Winning Super Bowl XLVIII and losing Super Bowl XLIX. Carroll also won two national championships with USC. Carroll is one of three coaches to ever win a Super Bowl and a college National Championship.
Now that the Raiders have found their new head coach and new general manager, their focus turns to free agency, the 2025 NFL Draft, and finding the next franchise quarterback. The Raiders own the sixth overall pick. Carroll knows a thing or two about finding young talent in the draft. He will also be looking for his coordinators.
The Raiders have made two hirings in back-to-back days that should excite Raider Nation. Now they need to go out next season and win games.
