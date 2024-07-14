Former Raiders Quarterback has high praises for Aiden O'Connell
For Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell the season cannot come quicker. As the Raiders approach training camp, O'Connell is ready to roll. One big reason why, is because all of the outside noise and disrespect the Raiders and O'Connell have been getting. Some preseason quarterback rankings do not even have O'Connell as a top 32 starting quarterback.
O'Connell had a good end of season last year when he took over the starting quarterback job for the Raiders midseason. Former Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer was there to see how the rookie quarterback handle the pressure and the different obstacles O'Connell had to overcome.
On a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast," our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Carter Landis talked about former Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer giving Aiden O'Connell praise.
"What really impressed him [Brian Hoyer] about Aiden is every rookie has stuff to learn. Every rookie has things he has to grow at and get better at. He said but if you watched him. The moment were times maybe he did not know what to do or that he was learning but the moment was never too big for him. It was not a deer in the headlights. And he said he belonged there. We all have a learning curve. Tom [Brady] had a learning curve. Everyone has a learning curve. But if you watched him there was never a deer in the headlight's moments. That is really impressive, And I think it is a reality," said Carpenter Sr.
"Brian Hoyer is a guy that has been around some talented quarterbacks. He knows what good quarterbacks play looks like... Brian is a season pro and for him to say, that is very good analysis. And Aiden O'Connell does have things to learn... But I think you saw the growth week after week with him. And you saw much more confident O'Connell. And yeah sure, he has things to work on and he has said has much he wants to be a more vocal leader. So yeah, there is certainly still room to grow but I think Brian is absolutely right," said Landis.
