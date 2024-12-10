Former Teammate of Raiders' Pierce Criticizes Minority Owner Tom Brady
Minority share-owner in the Las Vegas Raiders franchise, Tom Brady, was on the receiving end of former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber following Brady's claims about Daniel Jones requesting his release from the Giants.
Jones had been with the Giants for six seasons before requesting his release. Owner John Mara revealed that the release of Jones was a mutual decision that would suit both parties. Brady had his own thoughts about Jones' request for his release.
"I don't know how the whole situation went down, but to think that you would ask for your release from a team that committed a lot to you is maybe different than I would've handled it," Brady said. "I always felt that I wanted to get the trust and respect of my teammates, regardless of the situation, knowing I was trying to do the best I could for the team because that was the most important thing."
As Zak Gilbert of ProFootballPost.com reported, Tom Brady is not allowed to attend off-camera production meetings between network talent, coaches, and players in the 24-48 hours before kickoff.
Barber took that information and claimed that Brady did not know any important details regarding the release of Jones, prior to Brady criticizing him to a live TV audience.
"The reason he (Jones) asked for his release is that they (New York Giants) wouldn't even let him work out," Barber said. "Going to the gym, lift weights, do anything that's physical; he couldn't do it. So, if he's going to sit around for five weeks and basically be a potato and do nothing?"
The current head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders, Antonio Pierce, and Barber were teammates on the New York Giants back in the 2005 and 2006 seasons. While the ridicule was against Tom Brady's comments, this could possibly be a bad outlook for the Raiders. Barber would continue to dig into Brady's comments.
"If you have a conversation with the Giants, a production meeting about all the stuff that's actually going on, you don't say what you just said on air," Barber said. "I don't think Tom is privy enough to the information he needs to be to have that conversation about Daniel Jones like that. That's just wrong of Tom."
