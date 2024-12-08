REPORT: Analyst Drops Brutal Prediction for Raiders' Antonio Pierce
The Las Vegas Raiders are just 2-10 heading into their Week 14 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so, needless to say, it hasn't been a very enjoyable season.
Antonio Pierce's debut campaign in Las Vegas has been nothing short of an abject nightmare, and while there are many variables at play in the Raiders' miserable year, the axe may end up falling on the head coach.
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk seems to think Pierce's days in Vegas will be done nearly as fast as they started and recently told Rich Eisen that he thinks the team will can him after the season.
“I feel like it’s a foregone conclusion [that Pierce will be fired],” Florio said. “The game management on Friday was horrendous. We got so caught up in that botched snap and then was it an illegal shift? Was it a false start? Was it a live ball? We forget about the fact that Antonio Pierce said his objective in that moment was to have Aidan O’Connell throw the ball away and burn off four or five more seconds. Dude, all you had to do was wait to spike the ball on the prior play."
Florio was of course referring to the Raiders' disastrous final play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13, where a turnover prevented Las Vegas from kicking what would have been the potential game-winning field goal.
“When kids play Madden and they understand how to manage these game situations as well as anyone,” added Florio. “When an NFL head coach fails a critical game situation it becomes even more glaring, so I think it’s become a foregone conclusion and there’s plenty of chatter that Mike Vrabel is going to end up there.”
Pierce took over as head coach midway through the 2023 campaign after the dismissal of Josh McDaniels. The Raiders actually went 5-4 under Pierce, as the former NFL linebacker seemed to have galvanized the group.
Las Vegas opted to remove the interim tag from Pierce and install him as the full-time head coach for this season, but early returns are clearly not great.
All things considered, it's really hard to condemn Pierce for all of the Raiders' struggles this season. They aren't exactly the most talented squad, and they have a very rough quarterback situation.
But in the end, the head coach generally ends up taking the brunt of the blame, so it's entirely possible that Pierce may be moving on borrowed time in Vegas.
